TD Asset Management Inc Has $96.92 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $96,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after purchasing an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,527,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,470,000 after purchasing an additional 287,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,362. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TTWO opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

