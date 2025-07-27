SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $287.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

