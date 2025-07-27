Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $612,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $113.43.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
