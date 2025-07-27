LPL Financial LLC Buys 121,726 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $687,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.