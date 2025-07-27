Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,696 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.33% of Encompass Health worth $135,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,953,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,637,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 458,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 689,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,648,000 after acquiring an additional 398,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,610,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

