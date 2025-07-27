TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 127,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $109,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

