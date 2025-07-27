Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 12,410 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $136.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $129.52. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

