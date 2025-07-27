Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

DAR opened at $34.31 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

