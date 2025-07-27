4,211 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NYSE:D opened at $58.80 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

