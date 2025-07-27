Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 18,954 Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.15 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

