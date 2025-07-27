Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 16,122 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $113,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.6%

UCB stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

