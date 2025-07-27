Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

