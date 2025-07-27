First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,386,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.