LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,187,463 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 789.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $741,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

