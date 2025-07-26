Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $53.05 Million Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,288 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.94% of Coursera worth $53,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,659.04. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,160.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.20. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.36. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Coursera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

