Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 3.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $49,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Markel Group by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

MKL stock opened at $2,024.79 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,960.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

