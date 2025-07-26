Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,098,000 after buying an additional 1,007,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after buying an additional 703,491 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho upped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. UGI's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

