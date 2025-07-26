Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $36.04 Million Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Exact Sciences worth $36,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $48.49 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
