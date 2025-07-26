3,915 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $313.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.67 and a 200-day moving average of $272.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

