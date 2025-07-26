LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 188,830 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of LKQ worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LKQ by 30.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.