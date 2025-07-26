Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 224,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 78,182 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $273.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

