Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $36.19 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 11.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.71. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

