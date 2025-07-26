Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

