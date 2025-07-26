Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,857 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AES by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,784,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 246,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AES by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AES by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

AES Company Profile



The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

