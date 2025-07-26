Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of F5 worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in F5 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $299.37 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $174.11 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.78.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

