Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 36 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

MCD stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $250.23 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

