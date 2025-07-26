Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.