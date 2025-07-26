Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 39,277 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.68% of Ambarella worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.6%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AMBA opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

