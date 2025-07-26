Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PLD opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.