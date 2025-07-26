Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,655 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,260,178,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,954,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $968,349,000 after purchasing an additional 484,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,913,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $636,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3%

AMAT opened at $185.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

