Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,064 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

