iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,250,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $137.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

