Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 132.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GEN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

