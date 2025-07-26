Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OFG stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

