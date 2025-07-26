Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.74. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

