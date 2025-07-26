Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 80.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR opened at $313.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.92. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

