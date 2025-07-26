Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 2,732 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BASE opened at $24.27 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $385,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 377,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,469.60. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,859.87. This trade represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,455. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

