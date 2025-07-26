Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vericel worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vericel by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $34,233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $28,126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 158,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of VCEL opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.78 and a beta of 1.32. Vericel Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

