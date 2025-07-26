Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,109,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.42.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

