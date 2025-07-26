Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IES by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 17,886.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total transaction of $1,576,972.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,917,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,933,598.86. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,630 shares of company stock worth $10,915,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $357.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.63. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $370.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.92.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 7.76%.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.



