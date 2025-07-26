Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 target price on QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

