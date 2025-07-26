Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,821,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 656,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $74,558,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

VLY stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

