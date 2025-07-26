Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $173.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $173.86.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

