Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82,245 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.61.

ADSK stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

