Nvwm LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 86,064.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.57 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.