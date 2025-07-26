Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,701,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.40.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $335.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.77. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

