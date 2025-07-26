Nvwm LLC Purchases 8,557 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 822,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 321,402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 111,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,684,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

