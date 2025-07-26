Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 77,135 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,135 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

