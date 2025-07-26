Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 450,000 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Accuray worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 0.14%. Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

