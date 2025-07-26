Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 15,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

